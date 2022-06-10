Peninsula Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Ecolab makes up 2.6% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

ECL traded down $6.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.56. 6,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,684. The company has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.86. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.31 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,134.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.76.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

