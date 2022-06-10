Pendle (PENDLE) Price Hits $0.0470 on Major Exchanges

Pendle (PENDLE) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. During the last seven days, Pendle has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Pendle coin can currently be bought for about $0.0470 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pendle has a market capitalization of $7.44 million and $406,873.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.42 or 0.00338279 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003434 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001999 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 209.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00029350 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $125.26 or 0.00430537 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Pendle

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,173,093 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pendle using one of the exchanges listed above.

