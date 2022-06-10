Pendle Hits One Day Trading Volume of $406,873.00 (PENDLE)

Pendle (PENDLE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 10th. Pendle has a total market cap of $7.44 million and approximately $406,873.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pendle has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. One Pendle coin can now be bought for $0.0470 or 0.00000162 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pendle alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.42 or 0.00338279 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003434 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001999 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 209.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00029350 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.26 or 0.00430537 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Pendle Coin Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,173,093 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pendle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pendle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pendle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.