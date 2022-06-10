Peet Limited (ASX:PPC) Insider Anthony(Tony) Lennon Acquires 400,000 Shares

Peet Limited (ASX:PPC – Get Rating) insider Anthony(Tony) Lennon bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.05 ($0.76) per share, with a total value of A$420,400.00 ($302,446.04).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.07.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th were paid a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Peet’s previous Interim dividend of $0.01. Peet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

Peet Limited acquires, develops, and markets residential land in Australia. The company operates through Funds Management, Company-Owned Projects, and Joint Arrangements segments. The Funds Management segment provides underwriting, capital raising, and asset identification services. The Company-Owned Projects segment acquires parcels of land primarily for residential development purpose, as well as produces non-residential blocks of land.

