Pearson (LON:PSON) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $684.48

Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 684.48 ($8.58) and traded as high as GBX 756.40 ($9.48). Pearson shares last traded at GBX 750.20 ($9.40), with a volume of 1,332,591 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PSON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 625 ($7.83) price target on shares of Pearson in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 742 ($9.30) price target on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 725 ($9.09) to GBX 770 ($9.65) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 797.83 ($10.00).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 763.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 685.27. The stock has a market cap of £5.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51.

In other news, insider Sally Johnson sold 3,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 753 ($9.44), for a total transaction of £28,689.30 ($35,951.50).

Pearson Company Profile (LON:PSON)

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

