PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Receives $34.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.25.

Several analysts have commented on PDFS shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of PDF Solutions from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of PDF Solutions from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

In related news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 11,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $280,933.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDFS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 70.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 35.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after buying an additional 99,569 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in PDF Solutions by 78.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 12,016 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in PDF Solutions by 36.1% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in PDF Solutions by 2.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,271,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,384,000 after purchasing an additional 80,925 shares during the period. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDFS stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.20. 64,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,810. The firm has a market cap of $857.38 million, a P/E ratio of -48.33 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.04. PDF Solutions has a 1-year low of $17.27 and a 1-year high of $33.78.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $33.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 million. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PDF Solutions will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

