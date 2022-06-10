Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.01). Patterson-UTI Energy posted earnings of ($0.54) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Patterson-UTI Energy.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.08 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 35.49% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 111.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share.

PTEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.93.

PTEN stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.73. 2,066,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,819,849. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $20.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 2.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.71%.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, SVP Seth David Wexler sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 323,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,498,089. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth N. Berns sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $1,341,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 761,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,627,385.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 509,650 shares of company stock worth $8,080,231 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 81,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 18.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,956,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 305,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

