Partners Group Holding AG Sells 57,110 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Partners Group Holding AG decreased its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 676,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 57,110 shares during the quarter. TC Energy makes up about 1.5% of Partners Group Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $31,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in TC Energy by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in TC Energy by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,099 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TC Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in TC Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 27,156 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRP opened at $57.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.77 and its 200 day moving average is $52.86. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $44.77 and a 12 month high of $59.38.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 24.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 109.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRP. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.42.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

