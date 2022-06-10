Partners Group Holding AG Sells 11,630 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Partners Group Holding AG lowered its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 554,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,630 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies accounts for about 0.7% of Partners Group Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $14,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

WMB opened at $35.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.16. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.53 and a twelve month high of $37.97.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 12.20%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.67%.

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,135.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $519,713.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,462,998.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.86.

Williams Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.