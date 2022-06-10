Partners Group Holding AG Has $81.85 Million Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Partners Group Holding AG trimmed its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 279,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,329 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises approximately 3.9% of Partners Group Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in American Tower were worth $81,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in American Tower by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,154,222,000 after purchasing an additional 900,101 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at $522,000. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 32,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on American Tower from €295.00 ($317.20) to €284.00 ($305.38) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.29.

NYSE:AMT opened at $260.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $118.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $251.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.88. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $220.00 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $1.43 dividend. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.89%.

About American Tower (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.