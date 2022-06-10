Partners Group Holding AG Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Partners Group Holding AG decreased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,669 shares during the quarter. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,196,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $458,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,326 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 13,931,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $305,931,000 after purchasing an additional 38,821 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,842,675 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $216,146,000 after purchasing an additional 245,615 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,650,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,564,000 after buying an additional 106,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,402,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $140,598,000 after buying an additional 658,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

NYSE:EPD opened at $28.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.76 and a 200-day moving average of $24.55. The company has a market capitalization of $61.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.14. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 89.42%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

