Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Shares Up 2.4%

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS)’s stock price shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.65 and last traded at $22.64. 65,532 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,860,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.10.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAAS. TheStreet raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.43.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.85 and its 200-day moving average is $24.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 5.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 7.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,401,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $611,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,691,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,687,000 after acquiring an additional 121,281 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 5.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,233,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,563,000 after buying an additional 211,279 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,432,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,920,000 after buying an additional 358,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,788,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,620,000 after buying an additional 322,330 shares during the last quarter. 44.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.