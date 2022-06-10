Pallapay 24-Hour Volume Tops $201,891.00 (PALLA)

Pallapay (PALLA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 10th. Pallapay has a total market cap of $8.99 million and approximately $201,891.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pallapay has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. One Pallapay coin can currently be bought for $0.0121 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.92 or 0.00336775 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003436 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.03 or 0.00436885 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 229% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00026690 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Pallapay

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 743,546,427 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

Buying and Selling Pallapay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pallapay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pallapay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pallapay using one of the exchanges listed above.

