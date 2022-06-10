Palace Capital (LON:PCA) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $276.54

Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 276.54 ($3.47) and traded as low as GBX 270 ($3.38). Palace Capital shares last traded at GBX 275.50 ($3.45), with a volume of 31,067 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Palace Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 276.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 262.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £126.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a GBX 3.25 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Palace Capital’s payout ratio is 0.53%.

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

