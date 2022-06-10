Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $165.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PKG shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Shares of PKG stock traded down $4.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,239. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.62. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $124.78 and a 12-month high of $168.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.76.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.90%.

In related news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $2,212,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,219,479.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,197,561.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,996 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.