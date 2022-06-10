Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.29.

A number of analysts have commented on PACB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TFC Financial Management increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 94.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 222.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the period. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACB stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.54. The stock had a trading volume of 7,610,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,241,185. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 16.87 and a quick ratio of 16.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.78. Pacific Biosciences of California has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $36.36.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $33.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.82 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 130.14% and a negative return on equity of 36.11%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pacific Biosciences of California (Get Rating)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

