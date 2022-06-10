Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.72 EPS

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.72, Briefing.com reports. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $352.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:OXM traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.42. 3,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,141. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.61. Oxford Industries has a 1-year low of $76.21 and a 1-year high of $114.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.55 and a 200 day moving average of $90.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Oxford Industries by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Oxford Industries by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OXM. Citigroup boosted their price target on Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.14.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

