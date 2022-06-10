Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.72 EPS

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.72, Briefing.com reports. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $352.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE:OXM traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.42. 3,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,141. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.61. Oxford Industries has a 1-year low of $76.21 and a 1-year high of $114.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.55 and a 200 day moving average of $90.92.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.06%.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on OXM. Citigroup boosted their price target on Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.14.
Oxford Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.
