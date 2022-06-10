Oxbull.tech (OXB) Price Hits $0.46 on Major Exchanges

Oxbull.tech (OXB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Oxbull.tech has a market capitalization of $3.43 million and $44,543.00 worth of Oxbull.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxbull.tech coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001525 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Oxbull.tech has traded up 29.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 42.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.94 or 0.00326669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003333 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.10 or 0.00440618 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00030586 BTC.

About Oxbull.tech

Oxbull.tech’s total supply is 9,801,505 coins and its circulating supply is 7,501,504 coins. Oxbull.tech’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

Buying and Selling Oxbull.tech

