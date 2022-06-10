Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OVV. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Ovintiv from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.43.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Shares of OVV opened at $59.86 on Monday. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $21.92 and a 52-week high of $63.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 3.17.

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.37). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 60.01% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%.

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $105,798.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 19,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $1,144,244.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 116,269 shares in the company, valued at $6,918,005.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,985 shares of company stock worth $2,319,607 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 10.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 0.8% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 34,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv (Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.