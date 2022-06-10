Ovata Capital Management Ltd Invests $1.37 Million in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,000. iShares China Large-Cap ETF comprises 0.0% of Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 94,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 23,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FXI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,031,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,399,105. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $26.13 and a 1-year high of $47.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.24.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

