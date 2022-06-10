Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $26.05

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.05 and last traded at $26.06, with a volume of 78 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.66.

OFIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Orthofix Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.07.

Orthofix Medical ( NASDAQ:OFIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.28). Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.34% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $106.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OFIX. Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 2,210.7% during the 1st quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 434,803 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,218,000 after acquiring an additional 415,986 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the fourth quarter worth $4,854,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Orthofix Medical by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,393,759 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $105,513,000 after buying an additional 155,154 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Orthofix Medical by 6.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,614,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $99,644,000 after buying an additional 153,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Orthofix Medical by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 357,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,124,000 after buying an additional 124,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

