Orezone Gold (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Trading 0.5% Higher

Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.12 and last traded at $1.09. 25,045 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 46,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Orezone Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.40 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Orezone Gold from C$2.75 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.08.

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of gold properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned Bomboré gold project comprising a block of contiguous permits covering an area of 15,029 ha located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

