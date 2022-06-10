Orbitcoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $31.00 (ORB)

Orbitcoin (ORB) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0873 or 0.00000300 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Orbitcoin has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. Orbitcoin has a market capitalization of $281,088.45 and $31.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,082.14 or 0.99963998 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00028236 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.84 or 0.00185070 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00082143 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00111661 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.77 or 0.00177936 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004393 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000186 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Orbitcoin Coin Profile

ORB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

