Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Bought by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,209,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,735 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 0.67% of Option Care Health worth $34,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 63.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 78,818 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 16.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 97.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 95,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 47,174 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Option Care Health by 250.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 223,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 159,897 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 194.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 312,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 206,200 shares in the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,923 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $58,728.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $172,860.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,348,331.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,923 shares of company stock valued at $576,168. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

OPCH stock opened at $28.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.69 and a 1 year high of $31.08.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $915.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.45 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on OPCH shares. TheStreet raised Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

