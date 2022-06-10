OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Director Theodore G. Schwartz Acquires 10,853 Shares of Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) Director Theodore G. Schwartz purchased 10,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.47 per share, for a total transaction of $37,659.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 188,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,033.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
OPFI stock opened at $3.28 on Friday. OppFi Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.59.
OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $100.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.55 million. Equities analysts forecast that OppFi Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OppFi in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in OppFi during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in OppFi during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in OppFi during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in OppFi by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. 4.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About OppFi (Get Rating)
OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.
