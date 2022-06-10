OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Director Theodore G. Schwartz Acquires 10,853 Shares of Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) Director Theodore G. Schwartz purchased 10,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.47 per share, for a total transaction of $37,659.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 188,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,033.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

OPFI stock opened at $3.28 on Friday. OppFi Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.59.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $100.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.55 million. Equities analysts forecast that OppFi Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OPFI shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of OppFi from $10.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OppFi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of OppFi from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OppFi has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.79.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OppFi in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in OppFi during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in OppFi during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in OppFi during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in OppFi by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. 4.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OppFi

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

