OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Purchases $279,000.00 in Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 196,206,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $547,416,676.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 31st, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.02 per share, for a total transaction of $151,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $149,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $144,000.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 150,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $447,000.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 200,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $600,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 400,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,112,000.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 35,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $106,400.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.13 per share, for a total transaction of $313,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPK opened at $2.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.04 and its 200-day moving average is $3.52. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $5.25.

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $329.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on OPK. TheStreet lowered OPKO Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OPKO Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on OPKO Health from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in OPKO Health by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 165,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 26,707 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 886,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 16,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 11,260 shares in the last quarter. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

