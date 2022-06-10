Open Governance Token (OPEN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $37,612.72

Open Governance Token (OPEN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One Open Governance Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Open Governance Token has traded 33% lower against the dollar. Open Governance Token has a total market cap of $37,612.72 and $1,690.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,258.94 or 1.00123200 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003422 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002071 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001712 BTC.

About Open Governance Token

Open Governance Token (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol . The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Governance Token

