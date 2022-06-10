Oncology Pharma (OTCMKTS:ONPH) Trading Up 4%

Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ONPH – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.85 and last traded at $1.80. Approximately 30,915 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 112,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average is $3.77.

About Oncology Pharma (OTCMKTS:ONPH)

Oncology Pharma Inc, an oncology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Kalos Therapeutics Inc for exploring treatment opportunities of the COVID-19 virus. The company was formerly known as SourcingLink.net Inc and changed its name to Oncology Pharma Inc in June 2019.

