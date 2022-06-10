Omni Price Tops $2.68 on Major Exchanges (OMNI)

Omni (OMNI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for about $2.68 or 0.00008947 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Omni has traded flat against the US dollar. Omni has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and $6.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000263 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002694 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00018248 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.31 or 0.00197781 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006562 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000746 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000069 BTC.

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,350 coins and its circulating supply is 563,034 coins. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

