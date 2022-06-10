Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $406.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.48 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Shares of OLLI traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.89. The stock had a trading volume of 138,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,712. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.89. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $37.67 and a 52 week high of $95.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 9,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 127,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,536,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OLLI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.19.

About Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

