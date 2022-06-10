Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$1.14–$1.11 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$1.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80 billion-$1.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion.Okta also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.32–$0.31 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OKTA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Okta from $195.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Okta from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James lowered Okta from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $210.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $178.96.

OKTA opened at $94.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 1.18. Okta has a 12 month low of $77.01 and a 12 month high of $276.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. Okta had a negative net margin of 67.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $414.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Okta will post -5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $307,369.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $437,045.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,537 shares of company stock worth $2,984,147 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Okta by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Okta in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Okta in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Okta by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

