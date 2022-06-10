OctoFi (OCTO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $26,959.00

OctoFi (OCTO) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 9th. OctoFi has a market cap of $1.41 million and $26,959.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OctoFi coin can currently be bought for $1.77 or 0.00005902 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, OctoFi has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,913.77 or 0.99998931 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003343 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00031126 BTC.

About OctoFi

OctoFi (OCTO) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,953 coins. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here . OctoFi’s official website is octo.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

Buying and Selling OctoFi

