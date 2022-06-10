Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $73.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Occidental Petroleum continues to increase hydro-carbn production from its high-quality asset holdings and lower its outstanding debts through proceeds from non-core assets sale. The acquisition of Anadarko, investment in infrastructure and its Permian Basin exposure continue to boost performance. The company has achieved its $10-billion divestiture goal through non-core assets sale. OXY’s cost-management initiatives will boost margins. OXY rewards shareholders through share buybacks and dividend payment. Shares of Occidental have outperformed the industry in the past six months. However, the company faces the risk of cost overruns and interruptions due to delays in drilling and approvals. Its high debt level and compliance of stringent rules of the government can increase costs. Also, the competitive nature of the industry remains a headwind.”

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised Occidental Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.63.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $65.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $61.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.41. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $74.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 25.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.91%.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 5,867,118 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.10 per share, for a total transaction of $335,012,437.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 142,240,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,121,910,737.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $7,860,681.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,063.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 6,783,083 shares of company stock worth $387,503,934 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.7% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.6% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

