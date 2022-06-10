O3Swap (O3) One Day Trading Volume Hits $7.59 Million

O3Swap (O3) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. During the last seven days, O3Swap has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. O3Swap has a market cap of $50.68 million and $7.59 million worth of O3Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One O3Swap coin can now be purchased for about $1.97 or 0.00003152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.92 or 0.00335841 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003427 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 243.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00028161 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.06 or 0.00435801 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

O3Swap Profile

O3Swap’s total supply is 43,741,143 coins and its circulating supply is 25,737,048 coins. O3Swap’s official Twitter account is @O3_Labs

O3Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as O3Swap directly using U.S. dollars.

