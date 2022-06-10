Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical stock opened at $0.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.31. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $2.27.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

In related news, Director James George Robinson acquired 1,151,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,899,999.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,702,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,758,407.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 1,834.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 306,652 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 10,471 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 9,086 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 20,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia, and Phase II clinical trials for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.

