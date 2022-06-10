Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Peninsula Asset Management Inc.

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Nucor by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank grew its position in Nucor by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Security National Bank now owns 3,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 35,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 11,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded down $2.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.13. The company had a trading volume of 13,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,896. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.77. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.35 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 29.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.15%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.36.

In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,519,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total value of $2,459,816.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,639 shares of company stock worth $4,736,302 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Nucor (Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.