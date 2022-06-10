NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) Major Shareholder Sells $170,517.20 in Stock

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Rating) major shareholder Daniel C. Javitt sold 243,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total value of $170,517.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,859,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,001,356. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NRXP stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $26.24. The company has a market capitalization of $38.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.72.

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. Its products include ZYESAMI, an investigational drug that has completed a Phase IIb/III clinical study for COVID-19 related respiratory failure; and NRX-100 and NRX-101 oral therapeutics for the treatment of bipolar depression in patients with acute suicidal behavior/ideation and sub-acute suicidal ideation and behavior.

