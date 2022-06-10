Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $557.80.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVO. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 585.00 to 780.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.49. 1,037,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,525,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $262.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.30. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $81.65 and a twelve month high of $122.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 72.67%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $414,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,440,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,280,000 after buying an additional 126,438 shares during the last quarter.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

