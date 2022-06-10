NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.30

Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG – Get Rating) (AMEX:NG) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.30 and traded as low as C$7.19. NovaGold Resources shares last traded at C$7.28, with a volume of 87,207 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.83, a quick ratio of 67.66 and a current ratio of 68.08. The company has a market cap of C$2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.67.
NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG – Get Rating) (AMEX:NG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The mining company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.01). Research analysts predict that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.
NovaGold Resources Company Profile (TSE:NG)
NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.
