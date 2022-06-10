NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.30

Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG – Get Rating) (AMEX:NG) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.30 and traded as low as C$7.19. NovaGold Resources shares last traded at C$7.28, with a volume of 87,207 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.83, a quick ratio of 67.66 and a current ratio of 68.08. The company has a market cap of C$2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.67.

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG – Get Rating) (AMEX:NG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The mining company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.01). Research analysts predict that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Melanie Hennessey sold 35,650 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.10, for a total transaction of C$288,765.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 610,847 shares in the company, valued at C$4,947,860.70. Also, Senior Officer Gregory Anthony Lang sold 54,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.27, for a total value of C$557,401.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at C$39,556.19.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

