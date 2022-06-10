Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Holdings Increased by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,506 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.93% of Northwest Pipe worth $6,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,156,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,774,000 after buying an additional 112,055 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,508,000 after purchasing an additional 45,882 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 482,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,332,000 after purchasing an additional 22,125 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 439,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,990,000 after purchasing an additional 22,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 405,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,905,000 after purchasing an additional 53,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Scott J. Montross sold 1,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $52,954.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,774.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott J. Montross sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,791 shares in the company, valued at $2,903,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,053 shares of company stock worth $612,466. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a report on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Northwest Pipe stock opened at $33.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.20. The company has a market cap of $335.49 million, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Northwest Pipe has a fifty-two week low of $23.11 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $109.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.00 million. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 6.53%. On average, analysts expect that Northwest Pipe will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies water related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter, high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

