Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Price Target Increased to $51.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.
Shares of NOG opened at $37.01 on Thursday. Northern Oil and Gas has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $39.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.73.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.34%.
About Northern Oil and Gas (Get Rating)
Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.
