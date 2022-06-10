North Bay Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBRI) Short Interest Up 1,928.6% in May

North Bay Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBRI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, an increase of 1,928.6% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,878,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
NBRI stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.00. 3,574,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,050,357. North Bay Resources has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.
About North Bay Resources (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on North Bay Resources (NBRI)
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
Receive News & Ratings for North Bay Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North Bay Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.