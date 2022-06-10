Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.56

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.56 and last traded at $3.57, with a volume of 27068 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.
Several research firms have recently commented on NMR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nomura in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average of $4.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36.
About Nomura (NYSE:NMR)
Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nomura (NMR)
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.