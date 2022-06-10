Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.56

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.56 and last traded at $3.57, with a volume of 27068 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.

Several research firms have recently commented on NMR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nomura in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Nomura alerts:

The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average of $4.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Nomura by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,347,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,474 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Nomura by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,020,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,722 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Nomura by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,511,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,545,000 after acquiring an additional 613,999 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Nomura by 166.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 695,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 434,272 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Nomura by 47.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,325,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 423,905 shares during the period. 7.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nomura (NYSE:NMR)

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.