Nimiq (NIM) Market Capitalization Reaches $12.98 Million

Nimiq (NIM) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. During the last week, Nimiq has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $12.98 million and approximately $201,531.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,977.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,770.64 or 0.05906536 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000263 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002702 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00018239 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.29 or 0.00197780 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.34 or 0.00581582 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $182.11 or 0.00607486 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00070177 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004244 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,995,770,206 coins and its circulating supply is 9,428,770,206 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.