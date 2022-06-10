NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Maple Capital Management Inc.

Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,496 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,774 shares during the period. NIKE comprises approximately 2.3% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $21,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 494,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $82,459,000 after buying an additional 102,792 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $1,841,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.59.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $116.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $183.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.46 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.27.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

