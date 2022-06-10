Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) Insider Robert Douglas Cudney Purchases 59,500 Shares of Stock

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK – Get Rating) insider Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 59,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,940.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,385,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,000,533.84.

Robert Douglas Cudney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nighthawk Gold alerts:

On Tuesday, June 7th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 20,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,600.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 15,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,300.00.

On Thursday, May 19th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 1,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$750.00.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$5,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.62 per share, with a total value of C$6,200.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 128,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.86 per share, with a total value of C$110,080.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.84 per share, with a total value of C$8,400.00.

On Thursday, March 17th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 5,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.85 per share, with a total value of C$4,250.00.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 31,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.85 per share, with a total value of C$26,350.00.

Shares of Nighthawk Gold stock opened at C$0.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$71.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56. Nighthawk Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.45 and a 52-week high of C$1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.73.

Nighthawk Gold ( TSE:NHK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nighthawk Gold Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NHK. Laurentian Bank of Canada started coverage on Nighthawk Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$3.75 price objective for the company. Laurentian set a C$3.75 price target on Nighthawk Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Nighthawk Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nighthawk Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nighthawk Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nighthawk Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.