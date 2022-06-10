NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.75-$1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $520.00 million-$530.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $519.36 million.NICE also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.25-$7.45 EPS.
NASDAQ NICE opened at $203.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.93. NICE has a 52 week low of $179.13 and a 52 week high of $319.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 67.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.85.
NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $527.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.64 million. NICE had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 11.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NICE will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in NICE by 25.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in NICE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of NICE by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.
NICE Company Profile
NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.
