NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.75-$1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $520.00 million-$530.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $519.36 million.NICE also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.25-$7.45 EPS.

NASDAQ NICE opened at $203.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.93. NICE has a 52 week low of $179.13 and a 52 week high of $319.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 67.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.85.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $527.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.64 million. NICE had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 11.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NICE will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on NICE. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NICE from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of NICE from $365.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of NICE from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NICE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NICE has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $280.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in NICE by 25.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in NICE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of NICE by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

