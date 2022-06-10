NFT Art Finance (NFTART) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

NFT Art Finance (NFTART) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One NFT Art Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NFT Art Finance has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. NFT Art Finance has a total market cap of $5.14 million and $950,256.00 worth of NFT Art Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.72 or 0.00334923 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001997 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 317.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00030388 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.40 or 0.00433198 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

