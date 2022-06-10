NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.17.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 33,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $676,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 155,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $63,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,800.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,426 shares of company stock worth $1,684,005. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,029,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,199,000 after purchasing an additional 780,320 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,601,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,930,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,668,000 after purchasing an additional 486,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 5,107.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 408,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,546,000 after purchasing an additional 400,852 shares in the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NextGen Healthcare stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,664. NextGen Healthcare has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $21.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.62 and a 200 day moving average of $18.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 582.86 and a beta of 1.18.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $151.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

