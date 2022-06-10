NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,498 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $20,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 275.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 52,510 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.63.

Shares of NEE opened at $77.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.69 and its 200-day moving average is $80.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 229.73%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

